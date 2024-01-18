A recap - what this site is about









Most people are arguing about theoretical details but they are skipping the most important part: the exercise path I suggest in the method. In particular I wanted to select the minimal set of music to listen for expanding our ears and skills. A sort of optimized sampling. It has been three years I don't update the method because practically works so well (at least for me).





Example exercise that works so well: every day listen at least at 20 minutes of each one of these three artists:





1) James Brown (for groove)

2) JS Bach (for counterpoint)

3) Alexander Scriabin (for harmony)





at the end of the exercise your ability to listen to any kind of music will improve massively and in particular your flexibility, you can jump from Sonic Youth to Brahms, from Iron Maiden to Ornette Coleman, from hip hop to contemporary classical and jazz without any fatigue.

Asian music, African music, European music, complex music, easy listening pop without any "trauma" in switching.





Everyone is partially deaf to some kind of music, everyone is a selective listener for some sort of acquired bias. With this training routine you will not be any more.





I purposely inserted the picture of a man whose music I used to hate (John Cage), after this training I am able to appreciate all the nuances and subtleties of his art.



