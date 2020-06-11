Watch your step - Still life - Una furtiva lagrima

1) Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step

Allora i più vivaci fra di voi avranno riconosciuto almeno una canzone dei Beatles (sono due) ed una dei Led Zeppelin. Il povero Bobby Parker ha creato con Watch your step il riff più saccheggiato della storia del rock, qui lo vediamo con Santana al Montreux blues festival del 2004, palco che ha diviso con Buddy Guy, Nile Rodgers, Clarence Gatemouth Brown. Se si può consumare un bluray, io ci sono andato vicino. Prendete il bluray, non il cd di questo fantastico concerto, semplicemente qualunque selezione da 4 ore ad un'ora è un crimine.

A proposito... non mi costa niente... il testo

Citadel reverberates to a thousand voices, now

Dumb:

What have we become?

What have we chosen to be?

Now, all history is reduced to the syllables of

Our name-

Nothing can ever be the same:

Now the Immortals are here.

At the time it seemed a reasonable course

To harness all the force

Of life without the threat of death,

But soon we found that boredom and inertia

Are not negative, but all the law we know,

And dead are will and words like survival.

Arrival at immunity from all age, all fear and

All end

Why do I pretend?

Our essence is distilled

And all familiar taste is now drained,

And though purity is maintained

It leaves us sterile,

Living through the millions of years,

A laugh as close as any tear;

Living, if you claim that all

That entails is breathing, eating, defecating,

Screwing, drinking,

Spewing, sleeping, sinking ever down and down

And ultimately passing away time

Which no longer has any meaning.

Take away the threat of death and all you're

Left with is a round of make-believe.

Marshal every sullen breath and though you're

Ultimately bored by endless ecstasy

It's still the ring by which you hope to be

Engaged

To marry the girl who will give you forever-

It's crazy, and plainly

That simply is not enough.

What is the dullest and bluntest of pains,

Such that my eyes never close without feeling it

There?

What abject despair demands an end

To all things of infinity?

If we have gained, how do we now meet the

Cost?

What have we bargained, and what have we

Lost?

What have we relinquished, never even knowing it

Was there?

What thoughts now of holding fast the line,

Defying death and time?

Everything we had is gone,

Everything we laboured for and favoured more

Than earthly things reveals the hollow ring

Of false hope and false deliverance.

But now the nuptial bed is made,

The dowry has been paid:

The toothless, haggard features of eternity

Now welcome me between the sheets

To couple with her withered body - my wife.

Hers forever,

Hers forever,

Hers forever

In still life.





3) Rolando Villazon - Una furtiva lagrima













Ahhhh quanto mi piace l'Elisir con Villazon e la Netrebko, lo so qui ci andrebbe Pavarotti, ma un bel bis di Villazon ci sta!