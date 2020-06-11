Watch your step - Still life - Una furtiva lagrima

1) Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step
Ieri ci siamo riposati, quindi oggi fuochi di artificio, pestiamo duro!
Allora i più vivaci fra di voi avranno riconosciuto almeno una canzone dei Beatles (sono due) ed una dei Led Zeppelin. Il povero Bobby Parker ha creato con Watch your step il riff più saccheggiato della storia del rock, qui lo vediamo con Santana al Montreux blues festival del 2004, palco che ha diviso con Buddy Guy, Nile Rodgers, Clarence Gatemouth Brown. Se si può consumare un bluray, io ci sono andato vicino. Prendete il bluray, non il cd di questo fantastico concerto, semplicemente qualunque selezione da 4 ore ad un'ora è un crimine.
2) Van der Graaf Generator - Still life
Dal disco omonimo la canzone più bella secondo me dei Van der Graaf generator, un testo fantastico, al di là dei miei gusti personali qui stiamo allenando la strategia numero 2.
A proposito... non mi costa niente... il testo
Citadel reverberates to a thousand voices, now
Dumb:
What have we become?
What have we chosen to be?
Now, all history is reduced to the syllables of
Our name-
Nothing can ever be the same:
Now the Immortals are here.
At the time it seemed a reasonable course
To harness all the force
Of life without the threat of death,
But soon we found that boredom and inertia
Are not negative, but all the law we know,
And dead are will and words like survival.
Arrival at immunity from all age, all fear and
All end
Why do I pretend?
Our essence is distilled
And all familiar taste is now drained,
And though purity is maintained
It leaves us sterile,
Living through the millions of years,
A laugh as close as any tear;
Living, if you claim that all
That entails is breathing, eating, defecating,
Screwing, drinking,
Spewing, sleeping, sinking ever down and down
And ultimately passing away time
Which no longer has any meaning.
Take away the threat of death and all you're
Left with is a round of make-believe.
Marshal every sullen breath and though you're
Ultimately bored by endless ecstasy
It's still the ring by which you hope to be
Engaged
To marry the girl who will give you forever-
It's crazy, and plainly
That simply is not enough.
What is the dullest and bluntest of pains,
Such that my eyes never close without feeling it
There?
What abject despair demands an end
To all things of infinity?
If we have gained, how do we now meet the
Cost?
What have we bargained, and what have we
Lost?
What have we relinquished, never even knowing it
Was there?
What thoughts now of holding fast the line,
Defying death and time?
Everything we had is gone,
Everything we laboured for and favoured more
Than earthly things reveals the hollow ring
Of false hope and false deliverance.
But now the nuptial bed is made,
The dowry has been paid:
The toothless, haggard features of eternity
Now welcome me between the sheets
To couple with her withered body - my wife.
Hers forever,
Hers forever,
Hers forever
In still life.
3) Rolando Villazon - Una furtiva lagrima
Ahhhh quanto mi piace l'Elisir con Villazon e la Netrebko, lo so qui ci andrebbe Pavarotti, ma un bel bis di Villazon ci sta!
Una furtiva lagrima
Negli occhi suoi spuntò,
Quelle festose giovani
Invidiar sembrò.
Che più cercando io vo?
Che più cercando io vo?
M'ama, sì, m'ama, lo vedo, lo vedo!
Un solo istante i palpiti
Del suo bel cor sentir!
I miei sospir confondere
Per poco ai suoi sospir!
I palpiti, i palpiti sentir,
Confondere i miei coi suoi sospir!
Cielo, si può morir...!
Di più non chiedo, non chiedo.
Ah! Cielo, si può, si può morir...!
Di più non chiedo, non chiedo.
Si può morir...
Si può morir d'amor!
