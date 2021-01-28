Mindful listening

The Power of Mindfulness: What You Practice Grows Stronger | Shauna Shapiro | TEDxWashingtonSquare
The single thing I found to improve (or even substitute) the results of my method is to practice mindfulness meditation on a daily basis.
Suggested readings:
- Shauna Shapiro - Good Morning, I Love You: Mindfulness and Self-Compassion Practices to Rewire Your Brain for Calm, Clarity, and Joy
- Mark Williams, Dr Danny Penman - Mindfulness: A practical guide to finding peace in a frantic world
- Jon Kabat-Zinn - Mindfulness for Beginners: Reclaiming the Present Moment—and Your Life
