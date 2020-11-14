Routine examples - Esempi di esercizi





Il metodo si compone di esercizi, l'idea è che per diventare l'ascoltatore universale dobbiamo ogni giorno stimolare l'ascolto di tipo 1, 2 e 3. Ecco degli esempi, scegliete quello che più vi aggrada e cercate nel più breve tempo possibile di ascoltare almeno 5 minuti di musica di tipo 1, 5 minuti di musica di tipo 2 e 5 minuti di musica di tipo 3.

The method is about listening exercises, the idea is that to become the universal listener we have to engage every day the listening strategies 1,2 and 3. Here we have examples, try the one you like more and try in the shortest time to listen to at least 5 minutes of music 1, 5 minutes of music 2 and 5 minutes of music 3.

Acid test
1) Beatles - Taxman
2) Velvet underground - Sunday Morning
3) Radiohead - Airbag


Morning coffee routine
1) Michael Jackson - Don’t Stop 'Til You Get Enough
2) Daft Punk - Around the world
3) Brian Wilson/BBC - God only knows


The routine I use (1 hour)
1) Jimi Hendrix - Band of Gypsys - side A (Who knows, Machine Gun)
2) Quartetto italiano - Beethoven - Grosse fuge op.133
3) Maurizio Pollini - Prokofiev - Piano sonata 7


Routine for professional musicians
1) James Brown
2) Johann Sebastian Bach
3) Alexander Scriabin


Routine for professional DJs
1) Grandmaster flash
2) Aphex Twin
3) Squarepusher


Songwriters routine
1) Bob Dylan
2) Leonard Cohen
3) David Bowie


Women in rock routine
1) Amy Winehouse
2) Nico
3) Joni Mitchell


Miles Davis routine
1) On the corner
2) Sketches of Spain
3) Nefertiti


The Pink Floyd Routine
1) The piper at the gates of dawn
2) Animals
3) The final cut


Rock routine
1) Led Zeppelin
2) King Crimson
3) Frank Zappa


Pop routine
1) Beyoncé
2) Madonna
3) Lady Gaga


Lyric Opera Routine
1) Glass - Einstein on the beach
2) Mozart - Don Giovanni
3) Alban Berg - Wozzeck


Ethnomusicologist routine
1) Indian classical music
2) Franco Flemish polyphony
3) Bebop jazz


Women in music routine
1) Aretha Franklin
2) Gloria Coates
3) Sofia Gubaidulina


Jazz routine
1) Art Ensemble of Chicago
2) Ornette Coleman
3) John Coltrane


Heavy Metal Routine
1) Tool
2) Dream theater
3) Animals as leaders


Hip hop routine
1) Childish Gambino
2) Eminem
3) Kendrick Lamar


Alternative rock routine
1) Sonic Youth
2) Velvet Underground/Lou Reed
3) Radiohead


Symphonic routine
1) Igor Stravinskij
2) Joseph Haydn
3) Gustav Mahler


Avantgarde routine
1) Steve Reich
2) Gyorgy Ligeti
3) Olivier Messiaen


Italian songwriters routine
1) Paolo Conte
2) Franco Battiato
3) Fabrizio de André


Italian rock routine
1) Banco del mutuo soccorso - Banco del mutuo soccorso
2) Balletto di Bronzo - YS
3) Alan Sorrenti - Aria


Italian alternative rock routine
1) Caparezza
2) CCCP/C.S.I.
3) Morgan/Bluvertigo


Italian songwriters 2
1) Lucio Battisti
2) Antonello Venditti
3) Lucio Dalla


Italian pop routine
1) Zucchero Fornaciari
2) Vasco Rossi
3) Il volo

Nel sito ne trovate tanti altri, anche con video di youtube allegati per provarli subito.

In this website you find a lot of exercises with a lot of embedded youtube videos.

1) Beatles
2) Mozart
3) Beethoven

1) Gamelan
2) Classical music before Beethoven
3) 12-tone music 

