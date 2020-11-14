Routine examples - Esempi di esercizi

TLTR;

Recommended listening for professional musicians:

James Brown, JS Bach, Alexander Scriabin, Kind of blue by Miles Davis



Recommended listening for professional DJs:

Grandmaster Flash, Aphex Twin, Squarepusher, Random access memories by Daft Punk



You will train your ear to recognize and respond to rhythmic counterpoint, linear counterpoint, chordal harmony



Picky listeners are sensitive only to one of the three components of music.



Suggested reading: Aaron Copland - What to listen for in music



Hi,

in this website I explain a practical method to improve sensitivity to music, to learn how to enjoy and respond emotionally to music. It is a learning by doing method, I suggest a sequence of music to listen that enhances your skills unconsciously. The training session lasts about one hour.

Moreover, I teach you how to build alternative playlists to use, according to what you already know and like.

It is very simple and very fast, and it is the synthesis of years of experiments and trial…