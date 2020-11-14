Routine examples - Esempi di esercizi

Il metodo si compone di esercizi, l'idea è che per diventare l'ascoltatore universale dobbiamo ogni giorno stimolare l'ascolto di tipo 1, 2 e 3. Ecco degli esempi, scegliete quello che più vi aggrada e cercate nel più breve tempo possibile di ascoltare almeno 5 minuti di musica di tipo 1, 5 minuti di musica di tipo 2 e 5 minuti di musica di tipo 3.
The method is about listening exercises, the idea is that to become the universal listener we have to engage every day the listening strategies 1,2 and 3. Here we have examples, try the one you like more and try in the shortest time to listen to at least 5 minutes of music 1, 5 minutes of music 2 and 5 minutes of music 3.
Acid test
1) Beatles - Taxman
2) Velvet underground - Sunday Morning
3) Radiohead - Airbag
Morning coffee routine
1) Michael Jackson - Don’t Stop 'Til You Get Enough
2) Daft Punk - Around the world
3) Brian Wilson/BBC - God only knows
The routine I use (1 hour)
1) Jimi Hendrix - Band of Gypsys - side A (Who knows, Machine Gun)
2) Quartetto italiano - Beethoven - Grosse fuge op.133
3) Maurizio Pollini - Prokofiev - Piano sonata 7
Routine for professional musicians
1) James Brown
2) Johann Sebastian Bach
3) Alexander Scriabin
Routine for professional DJs
1) Grandmaster flash
2) Aphex Twin
3) Squarepusher
Songwriters routine
1) Bob Dylan
2) Leonard Cohen
3) David Bowie
Women in rock routine
1) Amy Winehouse
2) Nico
3) Joni Mitchell
Miles Davis routine
1) On the corner
2) Sketches of Spain
3) Nefertiti
The Pink Floyd Routine
1) The piper at the gates of dawn
2) Animals
3) The final cut
Rock routine
1) Led Zeppelin
2) King Crimson
3) Frank Zappa
Pop routine
1) Beyoncé
2) Madonna
3) Lady Gaga
Lyric Opera Routine
1) Glass - Einstein on the beach
2) Mozart - Don Giovanni
3) Alban Berg - Wozzeck
Ethnomusicologist routine
1) Indian classical music
2) Franco Flemish polyphony
3) Bebop jazz
Women in music routine
1) Aretha Franklin
2) Gloria Coates
3) Sofia Gubaidulina
Jazz routine
1) Art Ensemble of Chicago
2) Ornette Coleman
3) John Coltrane
Heavy Metal Routine
1) Tool
2) Dream theater
3) Animals as leaders
Hip hop routine
1) Childish Gambino
2) Eminem
3) Kendrick Lamar
Alternative rock routine
1) Sonic Youth
2) Velvet Underground/Lou Reed
3) Radiohead
Symphonic routine
1) Igor Stravinskij
2) Joseph Haydn
3) Gustav Mahler
Avantgarde routine
1) Steve Reich
2) Gyorgy Ligeti
3) Olivier Messiaen
Italian songwriters routine
1) Paolo Conte
2) Franco Battiato
3) Fabrizio de André
Italian rock routine
1) Banco del mutuo soccorso - Banco del mutuo soccorso
2) Balletto di Bronzo - YS
3) Alan Sorrenti - Aria
Italian alternative rock routine
1) Caparezza
2) CCCP/C.S.I.
3) Morgan/Bluvertigo
Italian songwriters 2
1) Lucio Battisti
2) Antonello Venditti
3) Lucio Dalla
Italian pop routine
1) Zucchero Fornaciari
2) Vasco Rossi
3) Il volo
Nel sito ne trovate tanti altri, anche con video di youtube allegati per provarli subito.
In this website you find a lot of exercises with a lot of embedded youtube videos.
1) Beatles
2) Mozart
3) Beethoven
1) Gamelan
2) Classical music before Beethoven
3) 12-tone music
