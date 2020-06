Maggot Brain - A cenar teco - Giant steps

You can just skip the text and watch the 12 embedded videos, they are selected and ordered

to be a training session.

Start from the one above!





Good morning,

This is the ultimate release of my method about learning how to listen to every genre of music.

Moreover I provide a reasonable explanation to why some people seem to respond differently to various musical genres or to different valuable bands in the same genre or subgenre.



In particolar it is guaranteed that with this method you will learn how to listen to

1) blues

2) classical

3) jazz and romantic/modern classical



the three genres I am interested in.

In my model jazz, romantic classical and modern classical and some baroque are the same thing.

Why a training? Because every day I wake up I can listen only to one of the three, and it is random.

And this happens to all the people helped me in the experimental versions of the system in the last 8 years of discussions and trials.



Tastes change sometimes, and sometimes it hurts, expecial…