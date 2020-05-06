A music user's guide
My routine explained
X) Jimi Hendrix - Band of Gypsys - side A (Who knows, Machine Gun)
Y) Quartetto italiano - Beethoven - Grosse fuge op.133
Z) Maurizio Pollini - Prokofiev - Piano sonata 7
After years I finally found a routine that fits my needs:
1) unbiased
2) reliable
3) short
a playlist of 1 hour that makes you be able to get the content from any kind of music with little or no effort.
You can use it before a concert, if your listening skill are decreased after a period of rest, once a week for the rest of your life... It is a fast and incredible booster of your abilities to grasp everything happens in a musical piece!
In the past every trick I invented to learn to listen to a musical genre had these two defects:
1) it was boring and hard
2) it spoiled other genres
You learnt romantic and jazz, you forgot rock and blues, you learnt minimalism, you forgot anything else and whatever.
Now, because of summing up all the things that worked and not and probably with a more solid understanding of what to listen for in music (credits to Aaron Copland's book What to listen for in music) I got it and finally I can amend all the mistakes.
First mistake: free jazz and XX century atonal, serial, 12 tone classical music are the most useful to listen to, rock music should be avoided...
Well actually (and I am going to explain it) rock is not a real genre and the listening skill is in the same league of XXth century avant-garde. Flexibility in moving between the three spaces is the common point between so called popular music and XXth century avant-garde.
Ok Boulez is more complex than A saucerful of secrets, Ligeti more than Sgt. Pepper, Stockhausen more than Van der Graaf Generator, electric Miles Davis more than Santana and Funkadelic but the difficulty is not in the length of the z-arrow, but in randomic movements and superposition of the three.
To listen to Le marteu sans Maitre as I am doing now for example, you don't need to be a first class listener, just a flexible one. Be able to switch from a strategy to another, a little bit like those who can read in three different languages but they are no mother tongue in any of them.
What are the three languages you need to know?
X) Groove, a language typical of black music, but present in any modern music (from Stravinsky to Philip Glass, from techno to Grammy awards collectors). In general the materic surface of music. Rhythm, syncopation, tone color, dynamics are the sources of emotional content. Funk, R&B, Blues, Caribbean, Afrobeat, hip-hop are natural sources of groove.
The circular element of music.
Y) Polyphony, and in particular counterpoint. The ability to listen to many different indipendent melodic lines and to understand dialogues between them. For example Ockeghem, Palestrina, Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms...
The horizontal component of music.
Z) Harmony, in particular the ability to grasp chords as both an unity and their distinctive single notes and to relate subsequent blocks between them.
The vertical component of music.
The main flaw of the first edition of my method (it dates back to 2002) it was that it talked about levels, that were considered mutually exclusive, but in the end targeted only Z, the vertical aspect of music, and it made a lot of ranking errors.
Avant garde music is not the most difficult harmonically (in the direction Z, the vertical listening skill).
The systematic erasure of tonal centers, the rigid algorithms embedded in tone-rows building, the importance given to counterpoint practice and to materic elements in serial compositions, the amount of layers of complexity in the end result in less information in the vertical axis.
In a parallel way the too many lines in Ligeti's micro-polyphony in the end result in weaker information in the horizontal axis than in most Mozart for example.
The result is a music made of "architectures of sounds and structures and walls" not so different from Pink Floyd's suites, and by the way are there more harmonics in a cluster made on the piano or Jimi Hendrix's distorted guitar?
I tried to add some avant garde music to my routine, I thought about Berio, Boulez, Ligeti, electric Miles, Cecil Taylor... I tested Masse, Omaggio ad Edgar Varese by Manzoni, one of my favorite XX century avant garde compositions... but I asked myself "does it add something to Machine gun by Jimi Hendrix?" the answer is no.
THE REAL THING IS LATE ROMANTIC/IMPRESSIONIST/JAZZ CHROMATICISM!!!
Puccini, Mahler, Debussy, Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, Wagner, Liszt, Richard Strauss... are more useful to listen to than most of "unlistenable" atonal music that is wonderful, but for the purpose of training listening skills, it is in the end no more than acid rock on steroids.
Prokofiev won the ballot with Scriabin by a hair.
PS.
Once you understand the rationale, you can build your own routine according to your tastes and your level of difficulty.
As a very simple rule of thumb, a simple way to build your own without mistakes:
20 minutes of black music
20 minutes of polyphonic ( orchestral, camera, vocal) classical music (from ancient gregorian chant to Brahms and Bruckner)
20 minutes of romantic/neoclassical/modernist/jazz piano music
let's try an easy listening one as an example:
X) Amy Winehouse
Y) Mozart
Z) Brad Mehldau
A more difficult one?
X) Freddie King
Y) Palestrina
Z) Art Tatum
A melodic one?
X) Beatles
Y) Rossini
Z) Chopin
A jazz only ?
X) Maceo Parker
Y) Modern Jazz Quartet
Z) John Coltrane
Rock?
X) Led Zeppelin
Y) Gentle Giant
Z) Frank Zappa
Italian?
X) Zucchero Fornaciari
Y) Antonio Vivaldi
Z) Giacomo Puccini
The combinations are infinite...
I suspect that X,Y,Z are a sort of rotation or eigenvectors of the empirical distinction between Western, Folk and Minimal listeners I use to do. Surely this is more easy to explain and to define.
In the real life each listener is different to another and of course it changes during time, according how its ability to get X, Y, Z changes in time.
