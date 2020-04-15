My covid19 drill

In these days of lockdown, I am experimenting a very simple routine that improves your listening skills in any genre, any category pre-existing or invented by me in this website.
It consists in listening in random music by
JAMES BROWN
JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH
ARNOLD SCHOENBERG
for an hour a day. Just shuffle in your favourite streaming service and enjoy the results.
James Brown trains your brain to manage any kind of complexity in rhythm.
JS Bach makes the same for counterpoint.
Schoenberg for harmony.
It does not matter if you enjoy the experience or not: it works!
As your ability to catch and manage through your brain each and every sound events in a musical piece improves, it would be easier to understand the emotional content of any music regardless the language deployed.
