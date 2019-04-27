If you are ambitious and want to leverage at maximum your listening skills do one of the workouts once in a week. You can chose a strategy (split or full).
Each one lasts about three hours.
I suggest Full body for beginners/casual music fans and Split for experienced listeners and professional musicians/producers. It doesn't matter the genre you like or what you listen for in the rest of the week, there are no rules and no limits.
Full Body Workout
Daft Punk - Random Access Memories
John Coltrane - A love supreme
Igor Stravinskij - Le sacre du printemps
Ornette Coleman - Skies of America
GOOGLE MUSIC PLAYLIST - New neutral pill
Split Workout
Chic - Risqué
Nile Rodgers - Adventures in the land of good groove
JS Bach - The art of fugue BWV 1080
Arnold Schoenberg - Verklärte Nacht op. 4
Arnold Schoenberg - Piano Concerto op.42
GOOGLE MUSIC PLAYLIST - Study course for professionals
