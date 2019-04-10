How to use the routines

My routines work in a very simple way:
1) choose a goal; optional: evaluate your starting point
2) listen to random stuff from the list you picked up (something you like and can enjoy), really random. Don't push at the beginning. Enjoy the experience!
3) after a while (it can be a very short time) observe the changes.
Example:
An hour ago, I came back from work really tired and wanted to listen to some Classical music, I opened Youtube on some Schumann: boring. If you want to listen to Classical music you should be a Western listener. Since I was tired, I asked myself "Am I probably in the Minimal mindset?"
I tried some Moroder: unlistenable
Hint: I was in "Folk mode" since both Schumann (Western) and Moroder (Minimal) did not work.
Easy test: I put last video by Dream Theater (Folk): sudden hook and pleasure.
In 15 minutes (no kidding):
1) The most stupid song by Carlos Santana (Maria Maria)
Santana is a hybrid between my starting point (Folk) and my goal (Western). I know this because I invented this technique, but you could start choosing random artists from the lists on Western music until something hooks.
something is changing...
2) A random song by Taylor Swift
something has changed...
3) A random song by Lady Gaga
the flow seems very high... and the song I choose is a sort of simple Sonata form with modulation disguised as a disco hit (OK, I like cheating sometimes).
I will never stress enough that you don't need COMPLEXITY to switch, you need to get used to COMPLEXITY per se -- harmony, many voices, rhythms, scales -- in any of the three universes you visit and I was already pretty good with complexity since I was enjoying Dream Theater.
4) Bach Partita No 1 BMW 825
it worked (!)
Of course after 26 minutes of Bach you are by definition in the Western mindset... and OK you got also a lot of COMPLEXITY.
NO READING, NO STUDYING, NO BORING GUIDES THAT EXPLAIN YOU WHAT A SONATA OR A FUGUE IS (even if it is a plus, but AFTER you enjoy the music, not BEFORE).
