Climb the mountain!

Alban Berg's Wozzeck, Gustav Mahler's symphonic cycle, Luciano Berio's Sequenzas, Brahms' requiem, Bud Powell's piano music, Eric Dolphy's long atonal solos.
In my experience a real tour-de-force is the Andras Schiff's version of the Well tempered Clavier by JS Bach. There is no place for catchiness in this edition (compared to Glenn Gould for example): if you don't listen on properly, you are condemned to hours of boredom!
Here the first book and after continue without pause with the second book, if you want to have a real demanding experience.
Enjoy!!!
If you really want to try something EXTREME listen to the 13 hours of organ music by JS Bach played by Helmut Walcha edited by Archiv.
