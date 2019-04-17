A simple kickoff/bootstrap

And I didn't have any idea what to do but I knew I needed a click
So we put a click on the 24 track which was then synch to the moog modular
I knew that it could be a sound of the future
But I didn't realize how much impact it would be
My name is Giovanni Giorgio, but everybody calls me Giorgio
There is a weak point in my routines. Every time you want to start, you don’t know from where: you have to try and skip and shuffle until you find something that hooks according to your goals.
After some days of no music I was trying something simple to start from. Usually I shuffle random Pink floyd tunes until I find the correct flavor. Or I use some The lamb lies down tunes. Or I shuffle my universal listener routine.
But what if there were a music that is both simple and belongs to the three flavors?
It should have
1) a constant minimal rhythm: the simplest is the click
2) an African circular beat (a groovy funk bass line for example)
3) long melodies or linear patterns easy to follow.
Well most of Daft Punk’s music, in particular the record Random Access Memories has these features. Some Moroder and Nile Rodgers tunes are similar, but with Daft punk is a no-brainer.
Any routines is easier after listening to Giorgio by Moroder or Around the world.
As an extreme synthesis you could achieve the maximum result (an uniform boost of any skill) with only two records, one as a neutral warm up, the other as a neutral training.
1) Random Access Memories by Daft Punk
2) Skies of America by Ornette Coleman
