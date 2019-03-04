Neutralizers

In this post I'll report the records that will bring you in the dark purple innermost spot.
Hybrids between everything: you can use them before a routine.
Or if you prefer you can use this selection as the universal training (a sort of full body for you ears).
In this selection there is both balance and complexity (in a sort of gradual order).
It is the equivalent (or if you remember a superset) of the "neutral pill" in the previous version of the model.
The model was wrong, but the selection actually worked :)
- Genesis - The lamb lies down on Broadway
- Pink Floyd - The dark side of the moon
- Dream Theater - Images & Words
- Naked City - Naked City
- Robert Wyatt - Rock Bottom
- Maurice Ravel - Bolero
- Miles Davis - Kind of blue
- John Coltrane - A love supreme
- Ornette Coleman - Skies of America
- Igor Stravinskij - Le Sacre du Printemps
Nessun commento:
Posta un commento