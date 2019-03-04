lunedì 4 marzo 2019

Neutralizers


In this post I'll report the records that will bring you in the dark purple innermost spot.
Hybrids between everything: you can use them before a routine.

Or if you prefer you can use this selection as the universal training (a sort of full body for you ears).
In this selection there is both balance and complexity (in a sort of gradual order).

It is the equivalent (or if you remember a superset) of the "neutral pill" in the previous version of the model.

The model was wrong, but the selection actually worked :)

  • Genesis - The lamb lies down on Broadway
  • Pink Floyd - The dark side of the moon
  • Dream Theater - Images & Words
  • Naked City - Naked City
  • Robert Wyatt - Rock Bottom
  • Maurice Ravel - Bolero
  • Miles Davis - Kind of blue
  • John Coltrane - A love supreme
  • Ornette Coleman - Skies of America
  • Igor Stravinskij - Le Sacre du Printemps




Pubblicato da il giorno

Nessun commento:

Posta un commento

Iscriviti a: Commenti sul post (Atom)