Beatles vs Rolling Stones: the end

The Beatles. I just related more to their songs.
The Stones I never quite got for whatever reason.
Maybe a song here and there, but I was never into them.
It has been the beginning of the new method that I was suspecting something, and it has been the most difficult attribution in my routines, since if you check in any dictionary in the world you read "blues rock" as their genre.
I've collected data about compatibility between Aerosmith and classical ear since 2014, and it was easy to insert them in my Easy Western routine: white rock with long catchy melodies and good piano playing.
But from the beginning of 2019, I started to think about putting Rolling Stones in my routines, since they seem Aerosmith older brothers. And by the way I like Stones much more.
I tested vs Folk countless of times, but beside some songs of the 60's they seemed always weak in comparison with peers. Cream, Led Zeppelin, Yardbirds are in another league and are clearly blues.
Beatles are probably musically the most complex band in the folk peer-group, I consider their music more sophisticated than Dream Theater for example. Rolling Stones seem much simpler.
So I started testing them vs Minimalism, but this seemed unlogical: minimalism in the 60s was not popular! And of course their music has nothing to do with drones, loops, noise, punk bass lines.
Rolling Stones are "clearly" ... Classical music(!).
Well you know... a thing I learned playing this game is that classical music is often very simple... well for almost a century it was three chords and even rhythm. Like the Stones ;)
Beatles are always in the Folk white area and sometimes, in some songs, there are contaminations with both Minimalism or Western music near the light blue and orange areas.
Rolling Stones songs are in the Western white region, often in the light orange or purple innermost intersections and so they are compatible with Classical music.
Beatles, mostly of the time, are not despite higher complexity and craftsmanship.
That explains the ancient querelle between Beatles or Rolling Stones.
So if you have always liked Rolling Stones much more than Beatles....
Stop fooling around and start listening some Beethoven or John Coltrane as soon as possible!
