A clear definition



Using a language that can be considered formal, I will write a strict definition of the music flavors.

  • I call Western the music that is psychologically compatible with Franco-Flemish Renaissance polyphony.
  • I call  Folk the music that is psychologically compatible with Indian Classical music.
  • I call Minimalism the music that is psychologically compatible with Gamelan.

Intersections are simply music that are psychologically compatible with more genres.

You can use intersections to change genre through pleasure.
