A clear definition

Using a language that can be considered formal, I will write a strict definition of the music flavors.
- I call Western the music that is psychologically compatible with Franco-Flemish Renaissance polyphony.
- I call Folk the music that is psychologically compatible with Indian Classical music.
- I call Minimalism the music that is psychologically compatible with Gamelan.
Intersections are simply music that are psychologically compatible with more genres.
You can use intersections to change genre through pleasure.
