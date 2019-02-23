2019, the year of Minimalism

It came from the world of contemporary classical music and it was defined in dialectic opposition with both tradition (classical music) and "mainstream experimental music" aka serialism, post-serialism.
And it was refused by some of the greatest contemporary classical composers: both Elliott Carter and Pierre Boulez wrote fierce words about minimalism.
Rock artists that flirted with minimalism were underground and not so popular: Velvet Underground, kraut rock, no-wave, noise, drone, glitch, ambient, hard techno... were niches for record collectors and journalists.
In 2019, both in US and in Italy contamination between minimalism and pop culture is now very popular.
Sanremo music festival and Grammy's were dominated by trap-oriented songs: Mamhood won the Italian competition (seen by everyone, a sort of superbowl or academy awards audience), while Childish Gambino won four awards.
As you can see, Italians do always everything "the more western possible": melody is the queen in every Italian musical expression.
In the recent past hip hop and some sub-genres of heavy metal (djent for example) have gained popularity between young and musicians, but it is really interesting that common people have joined them.
If you are interested in this kind of music, or you already like it and want to improve in what you alread do check the minimal routine, or simply listen at much more Javanese and Balinese gamelan possible.
If you are interested in this kind of music, or you already like it and want to improve in what you alread do check the minimal routine, or simply listen at much more Javanese and Balinese gamelan possible.
When I started my notes on the internet several years ago, I had a negative opinion on minimalism, in particular because I thought that people that spent hours listening to hypnotic music were imprisoned in a cage and couldn't enjoy properly anything else.
I was wrong, you can switch back and forth from minimalism to every genre in less than half an hour if you want to. For example with Steve Reich you are in few minutes in the mood to listen to everything in the classical music universe. Or if you listen to some drone-oriented indian ragas, you can switch to blues and guitar oriented rock in a short time too.
Moreover listening with the minimal ear to Gamelan, Philip Glass and some alternative rock bands is an interesting experience, to make at least once in a lifetime.
Moreover listening with the minimal ear to Gamelan, Philip Glass and some alternative rock bands is an interesting experience, to make at least once in a lifetime.
If you are stuck in this modern popular expressions of minimalisand want to try something else,
a smooth transition from djent and modern rap to classical and jazz music (western) could be
a smooth transition from djent and modern rap to classical and jazz music (western) could be
- Animals as leaders
- Kendrick Lamar
- Pharrell Williams/N.E.R.D./Neptunes
If you want a smooth transition to blues and world music starting from modern rap and djent some suggestions are:
- George Clinton/Funkadelic
- Afrika Bambaataa
- Metallica
Nessun commento:
Posta un commento