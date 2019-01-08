I am a veteran music fan and listener.
Once in a while (the first at 22, after four years of random rock listening) I gained an unexpected and strong comprehension of contemporary classical music.
I was able to get at first glance understanding of complex 20th century contemporary classics like Boulez, Stockhausen, Ligeti, Lutoslawski, Toru Takemitsu, Messiaen, Berio, Maderna, Manzoni, Berg, Schoenberg ....
Not only: I got very skilled in listening to jazz music, something it was less unexpected since I was exploring some fusion and modal jazz classics.
I go straight to the point. I could barely read a score and I had no advanced musical education. I knew how to read some tabs for guitar and some chords, but I found pleasure in difficult stuff that musicians, young composers were unable to grasp or even accept as music at all.
So it had nothing to do with "intellectual understanding", it was something else.
It happened, after some months, that I lost my "superpowers" and got back to rock listening. I was a little bit frustrated and I managed to find some "tricks" or "playlists" to get back in the zone.
In the beginning it was a very unapproachable Bach/Parker/Schoenberg compilation.
In the last sixteen years I asked about why and how to get there, replicating the same random stuff I did unintentionally, since I didn't push that much, I just listened to what I liked and experimented a little bit with some stuff suggested by webzines.
I finally managed to isolate what it happened and how I did it.
I recovered even the weirdest phenomena (a sudden interest for bubble gum pop music or synth disco I had in the last months before the transition).
Now, you have the most powerful tricks to get there, in the same way I did it between 2001 and 2002.
Enjoy,
it is really easy.
Easy as listening to random Taylor Swift and Prince tunes.
